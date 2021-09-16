FINANCIAL AID for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic on the Costa Blanca has been severely affected by the price rises for fuels and energy.

This was the claim by Orihuela’s Department of Industry, led by Víctor Bernabéu, as he announced the successful completion of the Resistir Plan’s first phase.

Compensation aimed at 200 self-employed workers, entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises established in the local municipality, have benefited from the most recent payout of over 428,000 euros.

The amount of aid to date stands at almost one million euros.

MAYOR SPEAKS OUT: Víctor Bernabéu

The second phase of funding will soon be under way, with Bernabéu confirming: “This time the sector will be able to receive commercial aid totalling another two million euros”, much of which was not claimed during the first phase.

But in amongst the good news, he warned: “The current situation is quite worrying, due to

the rise in the price of fuels and electricity, damaging seriously to the situation of the productive sectors of the municipality.”

He explained that the financial aid alone is not enough to guarantee employment and even the viability of companies.

An urgent request was put to the central government to act with urgency, otherwise many businesses will be forced to close their doors forever.

READ MORE: City on Spain’s Costa Blanca runs on 100% renewable energy sources for entire year