BEACHES on Orihuela Costa will have an extended Rescue and Lifeguard service at weekends until Sunday October 17.

The area includes areas popular with British expats such as Campoamar, Playa Flamenca and Cabo Roig.

BEACHES COUNCILLOR: Antonio Sánchez

Antonio Sánchez, Beaches Councillor of Orihuela City Council, made the announcement this week, despite the summer high season now being over.

Weekday service will also continue on Orihuela beaches until Monday October 11.

Sánchez said: “We want users of the beaches of Orihuela to be able to enjoy these in complete safety despite the end of the high season.”

Continuing: “We are lucky to have a climate that allows us to enjoy our beaches not only during the summer months.”

Services are provided from 10am until 8pm at lifeguard posts on eleven beaches of Orihuela Costa.

A total staff of 22 first responders, rescuers and emergency health technicians will be supported by a rapid intervention vehicle, an SVB ambulance and a boat.

READ MORE: Valencia’s municipality with the most – Orihuela collects 13 Blue Flags for its beaches on Spain’s Costa Blanca