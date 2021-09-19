A VOLCANO is erupting on La Palma in the Canary Islands for the first time in fifty years.

1632064004 129260 1632066207 Album Normal
Photo by 112 DE CANARIAS

Smoke began to escape from fissures that appeared along a ridge in the  the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island around 3pm on Sunday.

E P5fwzwuachwjq
Photo by Involcan

Within minutes later red hot lava plumes spewed into the sky.

Huge billows of thick smoke could be seen from across the island.

Residents in villages across the south of the island have been told to evacuate.

Several roads have already been blocked by lava flow.

1632064004 129260 1632071513 Album Normal
Photo taken by @IGNSPAIN

At least seven fissures had opened up along a ridge before darkness fell.

E Qzcoxwyainmex 1
Photo taken by Alba at Involcan showing smoke escaping from vents on the volcanic ridge.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute posted images of the eruption while authorities warned residents not to approach the lava.

When the volcano last erupted in 1971 the only mortality was a man who was killed as he attempted to photograph the eruption.

1632064004 129260 1632064605 Album Normal
Photographer recording the eruption from the Volcano institute Involcan.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast.

READ MORE:

European Cricket Championship

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.