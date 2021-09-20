THESE are the dramatic images of red hot lava destroying homes on La Palma in the Canary Islands as volcano continues to erupt on the Spanish archipelago.

The head of the Canaries region, Angel Victor Torres confirmed that around 5,000 people had been evacuated from their homes on Sunday as red hot lava rivers crawled towards houses in the southern part of the island.

The evacuation was obligatory in a dozen areas placed on a maximum alert and temporary shelters had been opened.

Y así ha llegado la lava a las casas pic.twitter.com/LXkjoVhcZ3 — Enrique Rodríguez (@rodriguezcoello) September 19, 2021

But Guardia Civil have warned up to 10,000 people may have to be evacuated as the eruption continues.

Several houses were already being destroyed by the lava although so far, no casualties to people have been reported.

18:37??local #ErupciónLaPalma



Brigada presencial @BrifPuntagorda se encuentra en el Barrio de Las Manchas, El Paso a la espera de instrucciones de trabajo.



Brigada de disponibilidad se encuentra en PMA.



En total 36???#BomberosForestales #BRIF para colaborar en esta emergencia. pic.twitter.com/Ed8B4ZSv1H — ATBRIF (@AT_Brif) September 19, 2021

Authorities on the island have repeatedly warned residents not to risk going near the lava flow or eruption in order to take images.

When the volcano last erupted in 1971 the only mortality was a man who was killed as he attempted to photograph the eruption.

? Si estás en La Palma, no intentes desplazarte a las zonas afectadas por la erupción para tomar imágenes



?Sigue las recomendaciones de @policia, @guardiacivil y del dispositivo de @proteccioncivil desplegado en la isla para la seguridad de todos#Prudencia pic.twitter.com/sROdXa7MHk — Ministerio del Interior (@interiorgob) September 20, 2021

Smoke began to escape from fissures that appeared along a ridge in the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island around 3pm on Sunday.

The declared Alert level has been raised to orange.

We show another video recorded by colleagues from #IGNSpain on #ErupciónLaPalma .

Right pointing backhand index Do not travel to the affected areas

IGN-CNIG@IGNSpain pic.twitter.com/a1MImct0nm — VallThor (@thor_vall) September 19, 2021 Images from the air showed the extent of the lava flow.

The local government predicts that the lava will flow to the southwest, towards more inhabited and wooded areas, before it reaches the coast.

?Imágenes tomadas esta mañana por el avión de coordinación y observación (ACO) @mitecogob de la actividad volcánica en estos momentos en la zona de la #ErupciónLaPalma pic.twitter.com/YEVgKum5OV — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) September 20, 2021

