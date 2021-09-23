THREE Brits have been arrested and accused of kidnapping a couple for two days against their will at gunpoint Marbella.

The gang is believed to be known to UK police who confirmed two of them were wanted by the authorities in the UK in connection with other offences.

Cops in the UK said the trio has a history of drug trafficking and other violent crimes and categorised the group as ‘very dangerous’.

The trapped couple was able to craftily make a bid for freedom as their captors slept by sending out a message informing a friend that they were being held hostage in their holiday home on the Costa del Sol.

The friend then raised the alarm and armed officers stormed the property.

The alleged kidnappers tried to flee the scene by escaping from the terrace but all three were detained by police.

Officers found a loaded pistol hidden in an air conditioning unit during a search of the property.

The horrifying ordeal began when the couple was snatched on September 7 after going to a restaurant to meet up with a friend who never showed up but asked them to pick up two people who turned out to be involved in the sick abduction ploy.

One of the two Brits is said to have produced a firearm and tied up the victims before taking them to a field where they spent several hours.

They were taken to their own home and held against their will after picking up the third member of the alleged kidnap gang.

It is understood to be related to a drug debt the male victim had with the criminal gang his alleged kidnappers belonged to or worked for.

