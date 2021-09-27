A 15-year-old Spanish rider died after crashing in a motorcycle race in Spain on Saturday.
Race organizers said Dean Berta Viñales, did not recover from his injuries after the crash in a Supersport 300 race at the Jeréz de la Frontera circuit.
After 11 laps in the Supersport 300 support race, the Spanish athlete crashed at the second turn, along with three other riders.
He suffered severe head and spinal injuries and was treated by medical crews who arrived on the scene, World Superbike said.
Vinales was MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales’s cousin and he rode for his uncle’s Vinales Racing Team.
In a statement on social media, Vinales Racing Team said it was “devastated”.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez wrote: “Rest in peace Dean. All my support to family and friends.”
His death came two months after 14-year-old Spanish rider Hugo Millán died in a European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragón circuit.
