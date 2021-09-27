BARCELONA experienced scenes of large-scale street crime, looting and injuries after crowds of up to 40,000 revellers gathered nightly during the city’s La Mercè celebrations over the weekend.

Despite a police operation which deployed more than 1000 officers, 30% more than a usual summer weekend, the celebrations were marred after groups of criminals and anarchists took advantage of the large crowds at the event.

Many robberies and assaults were reported and police made dozens of arrests each night. Many dozens more were injured, often with stab wounds. On the final night 30 arrests were made and 40 injuries reported. Many of the arrests were made by plainclothes Mossos agents, supported by drones that were monitoring the crowds.

Da auténtica pena ver Barcelona así…



Modelo de violencia que se está poniendo de moda.



13 apuñalamientos

Asalto al Palacio de Congresos

Vehículos policiales quemados

Quema de contenedores

Agresiones

Hurtos y robos con violencia

11 detenidos#Barcelona #Mercè2021 pic.twitter.com/mEeqDPj00G — Policía XXXIV???????? (@hgopositorcnp) September 25, 2021

The Catalan capital saw scenes of chaos as masked gangs of criminals and anarchists broke shop windows and destroyed property. Dozens of businesses were vandalised and looted.

Pues parece que en Barcelona no tienen volcán, pero si tienen a la Colau de alcaldesa… pic.twitter.com/W0acbwSUph — ?LA SOLE? (@TeVengoaJoder1) September 26, 2021

Residents have criticized the police operation and response to the incidents. According to witnesses, groups of masked criminals dressed in black roamed the streets intimidating and robbing people. Others, thought to be anarchist groups, attacked police in the Catalan capital.

Desde #Jupol mandamos todo nuestro apoyo a los compañeros de la Guardia Urbana de #Barcelona @GUBBarcelona por los disturbios y la violencia que sufrieron de los DELINCUENTES, “ni vandalismo, ni pillaje” Sra. @AdaCola, DELINCUENTES!#EquiparacionYapic.twitter.com/GogIGUWmzg — JUPOL (@JupolNacional) September 25, 2021

The Gremi de Restauració de Barcelona organisation represents the interests of the hospitality sector in the city and has criticized city authorities for failing to tackle so-called “Macro-botellanos”, the name given to groups of street revellers who drink and congregate in public spaces.

In Barcelona the gatherings have witnessed many high profile incidents of violence, sexual assault, injuries and general street crime.

Gremi de Restauració Director Roger Pallarols has challenged authorities to explain why they have tolerated gatherings of more than 40,000 people at a time of increased anxiety over the issue of crime in the city, and during a summer of nightlife sector restrictions which saw crime rates soar.

Clar i català: @bcn_ajuntament i @govern no han actuat amb la previsió i perícia suficients per evitar/minimitzar els macrobotellots durant #Merce2021 . Va passar a les festes de Gràcia+Sants i també a molts punts de la ciutat cada cap de setmana des de fa mesos — Gremi de Restauració (@RestauracioBCN) September 27, 2021

Partido Popular councilman Josep Bou Vila took to Twitter to criticize the government of Ada Colau, and her management of the city. Her political opponents have long criticized her over Barcelona’s declining public safety which remains a pressing issue among residents.

Así amanece #Barcelona tras la violencia del fin de semana. pic.twitter.com/5rlwB2NZQm — Iñaki Feijóo y Montero (@PabloGarriga7) September 27, 2021

Over the weekend the Mayor Ada Colau visited the scene of the riots, calling it “unacceptable”, she thanked police for their efforts. Colau’s socialist ally in government, Jaume Collboni demanded “more resources from the Ministry of the Interior”.

Esta es la #Barcelona de Colau-Collboni-Batlle.



¿Qué más tiene que pasar para que Colau asuma sus responsabilidades? pic.twitter.com/WpPXA0nIX5 — Josep Bou Vila ?? (@josebouvila) September 27, 2021

