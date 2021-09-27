A man was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a street in Spain’s coastal city of Valencia by the former partner of his girlfriend.

The 36-year-old, who has been named by police as Wilber de Jesús OA, was waiting for his girlfriend to return from a shopping trip on Valencia’s Peset Aleixandre Avenue at around 12.45pm on Saturday when he was approached by his girlfriend’s ex.

Video footage being analysed by the police shows the 40-year-old ex-boyfriend pulling out a knife and launching a frenzied attack while the victim attempted to protect himself with his fists.

The wounded man was able to flag down passing ambulance, but he lost consciousness and was rushed to La Fe Hospital where he died from blood loss.

He had suffered a fatal wound to his aorta, a main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

The attacker sustained a leg injury, but managed to flee the scene of the crime.

He was later detained and treated at the same hospital, but is in police custody pending charges,

Police are currently examining cameras and eye witness accounts to piece together the sequence of events.

It is believed that the girlfriend could have been attacked as well, but was saved by the fact that she missed her planned metro after leaving work.

The woman’s sister has confirmed to regional newspaper Levante that this is what “saved her life”.

She explains that the woman had broken up with the suspect three years ago, and there was a restraining order against him for harassment.

The family accuse him of waging a long campaign of harassment, and told how he had threatened them with a knife previously.

They added “A week ago they saw him stalking his (the victim’s) house, but he was reluctant to report him out of fear”.

The woman and the accused reportedly have a son in common, and a custody trial had been scheduled for next month.

