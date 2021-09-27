TWENTY weeks after the end of the state of alarm in Spain, there are just 24 municipalities in Andalucia at ‘extreme risk’ for COVID-19 for exceeding a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Of these 24 localities, only four have a population of more than 5,000 inhabitants which means of the total of 256 large Andalucian municipalities, 98.4% are below the ‘extreme risk’ threshold.

In the first weekend of August, all 256 large municipalities were in the red zone for ‘extreme risk’.

The 24 municipalities in Andalucia considered at extreme risk for COVID-19 are as follows:

Almeria (3): Abla, NIjar and Arboleas.

Cadiz (1): Algar.

Cordoba (2): Pedroche and San Sebastian de los Ballesteros.

Granada (6): Zafarraya, Darro, Cortes y Graena, Quentar, Berchules and Agron.

Huelva (6): Cañaveral de Leon, Higuera de la Sierra, La Nava, Paterna del Campo, Cartaya and Santa Barbara de Casa.

Jaen (2): Huesa and Quesada.

Malaga (1): Villanueva de Algaidas.

Sevilla (3): Hinojos, Isla Mayor and Los Corrales.

In total, there are 15 fewer localities in the red zone for COVID-19 than there were seven days ago.

Moreover, none of these 24 municipalities considered at ‘extreme risk’ exceed the incidence rate of 1,000 cases in the last two weeks, a clear indication that the peak of the fifth wave is now long gone and the outbreak risk indicator is no longer ‘very high.’

