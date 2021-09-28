A WOMAN has been arrested in Sevilla after chopping off two of her flatmate’s fingers and eating them.

During an argument between the pair on September 18, the 45-year-old woman from Kenya grabbed a knife and sliced off the fingers of her Congolese flatmate, aged 48, and ate them.

The aggressor then threatened to open up her stomach and pull out her entrails.

But neighbours raised the alarm after hearing the ‘terrible row’ and emergency services arrived just in time to find the woman pinning down the other, who was lying in a pool of blood.

The six-year-old daughter of the perpetrator was in the room at the time.

Police arrested the younger woman and she was treated at a psychiatric centre before being jailed on remand pending the judicial process.

The victim was treated by medical staff and the case is being investigated by the Policia Nacional’s specialist family crime unit UFAM.

