THE FAMOUS caves of Rojales are back in action this weekend with new exhibitions, following the latest relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Local Councillor for Culture and Historical and Natural Heritage, Inmaculada Chazarra, is relieved at new health restrictions, 2allowing people to enjoy this incomparable historical and natural space.”

THE BOTIJO: An ornate example of the vessel

Events begin on Saturday October 2 at 7pm, with the inauguration of an exhibition titled, “This is not a jug. From tradition to the contemporary.”

The aim of the exhibition is to offer a contemporary view of the botijo through the vision of various artists.

A “botijo” is traditionally a porous clay pot, with a bulging belly and circular handle at the top, a mouth to fill it and an outlet for drinking, generally pouring the water from above.

THE BOTIJO: More rustic versions

During the opening there will be a live demonstration of the work, involving some 17 artists.

Sunday will see the traditional monthly craft market, opening of the caves and workshops.

A concert will be performed, “Me queda la palabra”, a tribute to the poet Miguel Hernández.

ROJALES CAVES: Exhibitions starting on Saturday, October 2

The different events have been organised by the Department of Culture and the Cuevas del Rodeo craft association with the collaboration of the Rojales museum network, the Crónica Rojales Rojales, the Crónica Rojalera and La Garbera.

READ MORE: Museum Day celebrated on Spain’s Costa Blanca with free trips through empty underground reservoirs