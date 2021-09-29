ORIHUELA’S El Escorratel social centre has now packed away vaccination equipment and returned to its traditional function, after immunising 90% of local people aged 12 and over.

On the morning of September 29, the Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascunana, joined colleagues in publicly thanking the health staff of the Orihuela Health Department for their work and dedication.

The councillor for Health, José Galiano, commented, “They have done their bit, even in their free time.”

From now, everyone awaiting a dose or who has not been vaccinated for any reason can do so at their own local health centre.

Bascunana referred to the staff who have given their full support at both El Escorratel and the Bernardo Ruiz Pavilion, but warned, “Although the number of infections has fallen, we must not become complacent or let our guard down.”





The Director of Primary Care Nursing at the Vega Baja Hospital, María José Alcocer, proclaimed, “[When we started] our objective was to immunise the population in the shortest possible time, reaching a coverage of 70%.”

Combining figures from both sites, more than 114,000 vaccinations have been administered.

At departmental level, based on the total population, 81% of people have been vaccinated, with 90% of the over-12s”.

The number of complete vaccinations for the municipal district of Orihuela, including Torrevieja, has been more than 130,000 people.

