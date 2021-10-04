SPAIN is set to start dishing out booster COVID-19 vaccinations from October after official approval was given for a third vaccine shot.

The European Medicines Agency(EMA) gave the go-ahead this Monday(October 4) for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered as a booster.

The green light applies to all EU countries and means that over 35 million people in Spain aged over 18 are set to be notified over getting a third Pfizer shot.

Pfizer will be used for all inoculations meaning that other vaccines like Moderna and AstraZeneca, as well as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson formulas have been discarded.

It was announced earlier this year that the EU had ordered a two year supply of Pfizer vaccines to act as boosters.

Officials from Spain’s Health Ministry said plans would be made to start vaccinating older age groups in October, some ten months after the first shots were administered.

Spain is said to have at least four million refrigerated Pfizer doses ready to use ahead of new supplies arriving.

EMA research says that the Pfizer booster produced ‘an increase in antibody levels’ when administered at least six months after the initial course of injections.

Pfizer say that antibodies are improved by up to 11 times for people aged 65 and over.

The EMA ruling is substantially more radical than those from its counterparts in the UK and the United States.

Those countries have only authorised the booster for older age groups, vulnerable people, and certain workers.

