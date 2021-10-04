THE ever-glam Dame Joan Collins graced Palmanova with her presence whilst taking a break on the island.

Despite her recent candid comments about weight where she claims to be “a bit overweight” at present, she looked as stunning as ever in a large floppy hat and dark sunglasses in her Instagram picture taken recently at Canblanc Beach bar and restaurant.

Critical of her appearance, the 88-year-old actress said she prefers her cheekbones when she is a bit slimmer.

“They’re better when I’m thinner, because I’m a bit overweight now,” she said during an interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

“I’ve got very thin legs and arms and shoulders but I put it on here, around the middle, which is why I’m wearing this loose top,” she went on to explain.

The former Dynasty actress also revealed that she wants to drop a couple of pounds before filming starts on a secret project.

READ ALSO: