FACEBOOK, WhatsApp and Instagram are offline after their servers crashed globally.

Users have had to take to rival platform twitter to complain that they can’t connect to the trio of messaging and social media services.

They have been unable to send or receive messages through the three popular services.

It is not known how many people the outage is affecting, but Facebook has confirmed the problem.

Facebook’s Andy Stone in a tweet said: “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

It is also reported that Facebook’s Messenger service is affected.

It is also thought that the issue is preventing people from accessing apps that rely on a Facebook login.

The issue started at 5.44pm CET.