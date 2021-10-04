SPANISH TikToker Naim Darrechi could face up to two years in prison for tricking multiple women into having unprotected sex with him.

The courts in Palma are in the midst of processing a complaint against the TikToker for sexual abuse by deceiving an undetermined number of women, after a report was filed by the Balearic government.

The government have emphasised to the courts the influence the 19-year-old holds and warn that his comments incite violence against women, their sexual freedom and their reproductive rights.

The social media star from Mallorca, who has 26.7 million followers on TikTok, 7 million on Instagram and 3.9 on his YouTube channel, made the offensive comments during an interview with a popular Spanish YouTuber named Mostopapi over the summer.

Asked about his sexual experience, Darrechi claimed that he found it ‘difficult to wear a condom’ and for this reason, refuses to use one when having sex.

He continued that that ‘he would ejaculate inside’ his sexual partners and when asked if he could wear a condom, he would tell the women to ‘relax’ with the lie that he was sterile and underwent surgery to stop him from having children.

He further noted that none of his sexual partners had gotten pregnant despite him not using protection and at one moment, he had thought he may have an infertility problem.

Soon after the interview was shared online, Darrechi received backlash for the comments, with many pointing out that he was exposing women to sexually transmitted diseases and deceiving them with a lie.

The Balearic government then filed a complaint against the TikToker for sexual abuse by deceiving an undetermined number of women, inciting violence against women and against their sexual freedom, and a crime against sexual and reproductive rights.

The Association of Women of the Balearic Islands for Health, Dona Sana, also filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office for the comments they described as ‘outrageous’ and the trial is expected to begin soon.

Darrechi has since issued an apology on his Instagram stories.

Here he says: “I’m really sorry.. it’s just crazy what I said. I want to apologise, really. Sometimes I don’t realise the responsibility that is mine.”

He continued: “I made a comment that really is out of place and that is not right. Sometimes I say things and sometimes I exaggerate, but here it’s just crazy what I said, I wish it had been cut at the edit and no one would ever have heard it.”

