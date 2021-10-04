A GRANDFATHER accused of sexually abused his young granddaughter in the north of Spain could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The young girl who was abused after school while in the home of her grandfather in Vigo, has become withdrawn and anxious as a result of the sexual assault.

The minor, who is under the age of 12, told the court that her grandfather had touched her inappropriately while she sat on his sofa with him.

He is also accused of making appalling comments to her, including asking if she was a virgin.

She continues to be affected by the abuse and had feared disclosing it would break up her family.

The sick predator man, who cannot be named to protect his victims identity, will also be prohibited from approaching or communicating with his granddaughter for another 10 years if he is found guilty.

He could also be forced to pay out €30,000 in compensation to his granddaughter for the distress and trauma caused.

