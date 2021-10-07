2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Alcazares with pool - € 104,000

Apartment Los Alcázares, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 104,000

MagnIfIcent 1 or 2 bed apartments on the ground floor and also 2 or 3 bed duplex apartments In a gated communIty on the beachfront of Los Narejos. Excellent qualItIes and desIgn. FurnIshed kItchen wIth all SIemens applIances. CommunIty pool and gardens. Garage and storage room Included In the prIce.24 hour surveIllance. DESPITE WHAT PRICES ARE ON OFFER ELSEWHERE, THESE ARE THE LATEST PRICES AND THE LOWEST PRICES FOR ANY AVAILABLE PROPERTY ON THE RESORT .1 BED + 1 BATH APARTMENT FROM €104,0002 BED + 1BATH APARTMENT FROM €148,0002 BED + 2 BATH DUPLEX FROM €156,0003 BED +2 BATH DUPLEX FROM… See full property details