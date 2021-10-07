THE whole province of Malaga, except the Costa del Sol health district, has been given the green light to transition to COVID-19 Alert Level 0.

The reduction in the COVID-19 death rate and incident rate in Malaga has permitted the Junta to move five of the six health districts in Malaga province to Alert Level 0—which sees all restrictions on capacity and opening hours that have been in force for the duration of the pandemic come to an end this Thursday, October 7.

The only exception is the Costa del Sol health district, which remains in Alert Level 1 and face capacity limitations and opening hours restrictions in shops, hotels and restaurants, at least for another week.

The 11 municipalities which make up the Costa del Sol health district are the following: Benahavis; Benalmadena; Casares; Estepona; Fuengirola; Istan, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Ojen and Torremolinos.

The decision, which sees a return to ‘normality’ in the majority of Malaga, comes following a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts, and is effective as of this Thursday morning.

Despite the elimination of capacity and opening hour restrictions throughout much of Malaga province, health experts have stressed the importance of maintaining caution and remind citizens that face masks are still mandatory in indoor public spaces and outdoors in when a 1.5m physical distance cannot be guaranteed.

