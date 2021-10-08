A VALENCIA Dance academy celebrated its second birthday last week after being shortlisted for the internationally prestigious Worldwide Dance School of the Year Awards.

The Baila con Cameron school is now in its ninth year, and was founded by Anne Walker MBE as a means of celebrating the achievements of dance schools and their dancers, recognition that they often do not receive.

Despite a difficult year as a result of Covid restrictions, the school has gone from strength to strength, and this year the Valencia based school secured its highest ever number of award nominations!

This year saw the greatest ever number of entries overall that represent schools of all sizes, as well as genres as diverse as ballet, hip-hop, contemporary and ballroom.

PHOTO: Baila con Cameron

Nominations for the awards come from across the world, from across the UK and Europe to Canada, Ireland, The United States, Bahrain, Malaysia, Finland, India and Australia.

Along with dance classes, the academy also offers students support, discipline and team building skills.

Cameron Hall, the owner of Baila con Cameron, is a professional dancer and choreographer from Skegness on the east coast of England, he moved to Valencia 2 years ago. He has performed in musicals such as Chicago and Mamma Mia, as well as in many pantomimes and on cruises.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown just how important dance teachers are to their students, and as classes everywhere moved online, and teachers took to technology to help support their students mental and physical well-being by offering not only dance classes online but also moral support while the world sat at home during lockdown.

The award finalists have just been announced, and Valencia’s Baila con Cameron are among the schools that have been shortlisted.

As well as crowning an overall winner, the show will also award bronze, silver and gold winners in each respective category. Valencia’s Baila con Cameron won Silver at these awards last year and hopes to take home gold this year.

The black-tie Worldwide Dance School of the Year Awards ceremony will be held on Friday October 29, in Sandy Park, Exeter, Devon.