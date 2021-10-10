OFFICERS from Spain’s National Police and the Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested five men and a woman between 22 and 42 years old, who are accused of the crimes of robbery with violence, kidnapping, injuries and belonging to a criminal organization.

Two were detained in Torremolinos (Málaga) and four in Barcelona, they are accused of kidnapping a man before taking him to Barcelona and demanding €20,000 as a ransom.

The kidnapping is said to have occurred on April 5, when the victim was approached while entering his home by a person wielding a firearm. That person along with three others then broke into his home to search for money and anything of value.

The kidnappers then forced him into a vehicle and drove to a location in Barcelona, where the victim was held against his will.

Sis detinguts per segrestar un home a Terrassa. Els arrestats van abordar-lo a casa seva i se'l van emportar a la força a un domicili de BCN des d’on van sol·licitar un rescat de 20.000 €. Operatiu amb @policia https://t.co/nKe0Iseci2 pic.twitter.com/CqcqNcKRdy — Mossos (@mossos) October 7, 2021

The detainees are then accused of contacting the victims family to demand payment of a €20,000 ransom for the man’s release.

The family made the payment and the victim was released. The gang then demanded a second payment of €40,000 euros, and threatened the family and the victims’ businesses should the payment not be made.

The following day, the victim reported the kidnapping to Mossos d’Esquadra officers.

The police operation against the accused also uncovered more than €8,000 in cash, four vehicles, and a bulletproof vest among other items.

Authorities tracked down the suspects by identifying a vehicle that was used in the kidnapping. That vehicle was tracked from Catalunya to Algeciras (Cádiz) and, later, to Estepona (Málaga). Officers were then able to identify the suspected perpetrators.

The four detained in Catalunya have been remanded in prison, whilst the two arrested in Andalusia have been released with charges pending.

READ MORE: