AUTHORITIES on the Canary Island of La Palma ordered around 3,000 residents to stay indoors amid fears of toxic gases released when lava from the volcano destroyed a cement works.

Thick black cloud billowed above the the towns of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridano on the west of the island, as the cement plant was engulfed on Monday.

La lava se mueve a 700m/h en la zona del polígono industrial, a las 13,30 hora canaria / Lava moves at 700m/h at the industrial park zone at 13,30 Canarian time pic.twitter.com/q7TCuYNpef — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 10, 2021

Residents were told to stay inside, and to shut windows, doors, shades and switch off air conditioning units to avoid breathing in the toxic fumes.

“Lock down, if possible, in the most inner rooms,” the emergency service said on its Twitter account.

?#ErupciónLaPalma#PEVOLCA mantiene el confinamiento hasta nueva valoración mañana, por el avance de colada en zona industrial Callejón de la Gata que podría afectar a más naves y ocasionar nuevas combustiones y emanaciones de gases que pudieran ser peligrosos

Zonas confinada?? pic.twitter.com/lpR5Cms97E — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) October 11, 2021

La Cumbre Vieja volcano has now been erupting for more than three weeks after it first shot magma into the air on September 19.

Some 6,000 people have been forced from their homes as more than 1,200 buildings were destroyed and 600 hectares of land devastated by lava.

So far no-one has been injured or died as a result of the eruption.

READ MORE: