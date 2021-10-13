ISABEL Diaz Ayuso’s Instagram post has been taken down from the Community of Madrid Instagram after she shared photos of herself in the Las Ventas bullring with the bullfighting journalist David Casas.

The 42-year-old politician uploaded an image of her in a mask taking a selfie inside the Plaza de Torros during the last San Isidro fair.

Instagram has since deleted her picture for “violating the rules on violence or dangerous organizations.”

En el Festival #HispanidadMadrid los toros vuelven a #LasVentas.



Desde la primera plaza del mundo reivindicamos nuestras tradiciones, el arte y la cultura. pic.twitter.com/NaH3n6rAf3 — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) October 12, 2021

The president of the Madrid Community then posted another photo this morning on her personal account, cheekily writing: “Let’s see if I have any luck with this one.”

She also confirmed that she was challenging Instagram over the censorship, adding that “in the context of the photo it is obvious that it is not violent at all.”

She then shared new snaps from inside the Las Ventas bullring, taken yesterday, together with the mayor of Madrid Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida and the same bullfighting journalist who first appeared in the deleted snapshot.

Ayuso also took to Twitter to share more photos and explain her actions, writing: ‘From the top bullring in the world we vindicate our traditions, art and culture.”

