DRAMATIC footage captured by drone shows the red hot lava flows carrying huge boulders surging towards the sea on the island of La Palma.

The rivers of molten rock are flowing faster now, surging from the vents in the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge towards the sea and destroying everything in their path.

Arrancamos el día con imágenes de anoche donde se ve el río de lava bajando por la zona de Las Manchas / We kick off a new day with yesterday footage of the lava flow descending through Las Manchas pic.twitter.com/EynxtnsMI4 — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 14, 2021

More than 640 hectares have been covered over in lava including large areas of banana plantations which are a mainstay of the island’s economy.

La lava sale a una enorme velocidad del cono efusivo tal y como se puede ver en estas imágenes / lava flows at a huge speed from the efussive cone as can be seen in this footage pic.twitter.com/cgVhsNQTFZ — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 12, 2021

Close to 7,000 people have been evacuated since the eruption began more than three-and-a-half weeks ago on September 19 and more than 1,400 buildings have been destroyed.

#EMSR546 #ErupciónLaPalma



Our #RapidMappingTeam has released its 1??9?th updated product for #LaPalma??#CumbreVieja eruption using a radar image acquired on 12 October at 06:50 UTC



??Extent of the?lava flow: 656 ha (+86.4 ha in 43h)

??1,458 destroyed buildings?detected (+135) pic.twitter.com/0CnvSlF8BI — Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) October 13, 2021

Experts warned that there are no signs the eruption is close to ending.

“The volcano’s activity is not stopping and it doesn’t seem that we can expect to observe a reduction in the coming days,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday, during his fourth visit to the island since the eruption.

“The levels of sulphur dioxide don’t currently lead us to think the end of the eruption will be in the short or medium term,” confirmed Maria Jose Blanco, from the Canaries’ volcanologist group Pevolca.

READ MORE: