PANIC spread at a university campus in Spain’s Basque Country on Wednesday afternoon after a man fired shots at the window of a building full of students.
Authorities evacuated students from the Faculty of Sciences and Technology at Leioa campus of the Basque Country University (UPV) amid fears of a mass shooting.
Students took cover underneath desks in the building until police arrived.
However, they soon detained a 21-year-old man carrying a shotgun who had fired at least three shots at windows.
Local media reported that he was not a student at the university and that he had said “he wasn’t there to hurt anyone”.
“The campus was evacuated at 6:50 pm and the person detained, but there was no personal damage,” said a spokesperson for Ertzaintza, the regional police force in the Basque Country.
READ ALSO:
- Absurd ordeal: The truth about taking a driving test in Spain
- Police arrest gang behind kidnap and torture of Belgian man in revenge for drug theft on Spain’s Costa del Sol