GIBRALTAR gave a warm welcome to new cruise ship MS Borealis on its maiden voyage to the Rock with its arrival hailed as a sign that “the cruise industry is getting back on track”.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Enterprise and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, was at the quayside at 8am on Wednesday, October 13, to welcome the MS Borealis when it docked for the first time on the Rock.

The ship’s Captain Rommel Pineda joined Daryanani to take part in the traditional exchange of gifts at the cruise terminal in the port of Gibraltar.

The MS Borealis has been sailing since July 2021 for Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, a Norwegian-owned UK-based cruise company with four cruise ships.

This particular ship has 702 cabins and standard capacity for 1,360 passengers and 662 crew.

The ship weighs in at a whopping 61,845 tons, while it measures 237.7 metres in length, 32.2 metres in breadth and 7.8 metres in draught.

Daryanani expressed his delight at welcoming the MS Borealis to Gibraltar.

“It’s great to see the cruise industry getting back on track after all it has suffered over the last nineteen months,” he said.

“Gibraltar has sorely missed these cruise calls and I hope this is the first visit of many for this ship and for cruising in general.”

