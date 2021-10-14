2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool - € 218,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 218,000

Located in the sought after area of La Resina Golf & Country Club,Estepona,a desirable location of luxury villas and amazing sea view properties, at only 1.3 km to the beach. The vibrant city of Estepona is located at a mere 5 minutes away , as well as the international Marbella and Puerto Banus, with its cosmopolitan atmosphere. An array of International Golf Courses , and local amenities are located at a 4 minutes quick drive, as well as shopping areas and fine dining restaurants. Apartment for sale in La Resina Golf, Estepona with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and with orientation south/west… See full property details