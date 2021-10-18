FIVE people were mowed down by a drunk driver in Torrevieja on Sunday morning(October 17)

Two of those hit at around 4.00 am were taken to Torrevieja Hospital with serious injuries.

The Policia Local arrested the unnamed Spanish male driver after he tested positive for excess alcohol.

Eyewitnesses said he was driving out of the Marina Salinas leisure area close to the Paseo Vista Alegre.

He lost control of his car and veered into the opposite carriageway.

The vehicle then went onto the pavement and hit several people.

The Efe news agency reported that the injured people were in their 30s.

Image Credit: Google Maps