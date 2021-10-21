THEY say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but what makes someone beautiful? Is it just a genetic lottery or can something as simple as your birthplace play a part?

A study by money.co.uk delved into data to find out where the most ‘beautiful’ people in the world are born according to beauty contestant wins.

We previously reported that Spain hit the top ten. But did you know that it’s Spain’s beauty kings – not queens – that are really ruling the world?

Ruben Lopez

Which beauty kings and queens are the most popular on Instagram?

For many of the people who have participated in beauty pageants, this has been a turning point in their lives, giving them popularity and thousands of followers on social networks. These are some of the celebrities who have succeeded thanks to these contests:

Priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra, born in Jamshedpur (India), was the winner of Miss World in 2000. She now has 69.3 million followers.

Ruben Lopez

Rubén Lopez was born in Navas de San Juan, Jaen, Spain, and was named Mister Universe 2014. He now has 10,900 followers on Instagram.

Pia Wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach, born in Stuttgart (Germany), was the winner of Miss Universe 2015 and has 12.9 million followers on Instagram.

Juan Garcia Postigo

Juan García Postigo was born in Malaga in Spain and holds the title of Mister World 2007.

Catriona Gray

Catriona Gray, born in Cairns (Australia), was the winner of Miss Universe 2018 and now has 12.5 million followers on the social network.

READ MORE

Iceland do it first and Spanish men at 19…