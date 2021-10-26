HORSES, donkeys, ponies and many other animals are at risk if the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Rojales can’t replace it’s ageing transport.

The hardy 25-year-old Nissan has done more than an incredible 350,000 kilometres (218,750 miles) whilst in the ownership of Rod and Sue Weeding, the proprietors.

STALWART: Sue & Rod Weeding and their ‘Nissan Terrano 2’ with over 218,750 miles on the clock

PHOTO CREDIT: Olive Press Spain

However, despite the engine still running smoothly, parts are difficult to come by and the emissions prevent travelling to cities like Barcelona, where many animals are taken for treatment.

The Terrano 2 from 1996 also suffers from flickering lights, sticking windows, starting problems and, according to Rod, “all the electrical system is falling apart and it regularly has to stay immobilised for days at the garage.”

The 72-year-old spoke exclusively with The Olive Press, claiming: “It is a constant struggle to keep it working properly, looking for replacement pieces in scrapyards as they don’t manufacture these parts due to it being such an old vehicle.”

Sue, 65, continued: “We desperately need a new vehicle to pull our horse trailer and continue rescuing equines throughout Spain.”

Claiming: “The Nissan has done a fantastic job over the years and helped us save more than 180 abused or abandoned horses, ponies and donkeys since our creation in 2008.”

The couple, who originally moved to Spain to retire, are additionally worried that the vehicle could break down at any time, leaving them unable to collect animals in need or take them to the Alicante horse hospital in case of an emergency.

Consequently, the couple have issued a desperate plea to anyone that can help with contributions towards a new vehicle.

“We need a robust second-hand 4-wheel drive able to pull a two-place horse trailer and big enough to transport everything we need: horse feed bags, wood-shavings, construction materials and the like”, explain the pair.

Sue stressed, “We are a small, grassroots non-profit operation and receive no government funding, so we can only continue rescuing horses, ponies and donkeys in Spain through the generosity of our supporters.

If any Olive Press readers can help in any way, please click here for their website, where donations can be made online.

Sue & Rod can be contacted on 652 021 980 or via rescue@easyhorsecare.net

