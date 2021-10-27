2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Almunecar with pool - € 250,000

Finca/Country House Almuñécar, Granada 2 beds 1 baths € 250,000

Fully renovated country property set on a plot of 898m2 with registered rural tourism license, set in tranquil surroundings and with amazing views of the mountain and towards the sea. There is a private 4×7 swimming pool, and only 20 minutes'' drive from the main town and beaches of Almuñecar.There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom + separate w/c, solar hot water, mains electricity and rights of water, fire place, utility room, air conditioning and there is plenty of outside terraces with a large porch and an outdoor brick oven.. To view this property, please contact the agents of Palm… See full property details