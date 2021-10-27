Finca/Country House

Almuñécar, Granada

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 250,000

2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Almunecar with pool - € 250,000

Fully renovated country property set on a plot of 898m2 with registered rural tourism license, set in tranquil surroundings and with amazing views of the mountain and towards the sea. There is a private 4×7 swimming pool, and only 20 minutes'' drive from the main town and beaches of Almuñecar.There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom + separate w/c, solar hot water, mains electricity and rights of water, fire place, utility room, air conditioning and there is plenty of outside terraces with a large porch and an outdoor brick oven.. To view this property, please contact the agents of Palm… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.