POLICE confirmed the grim discovery of the body of 16-year-old Jacobo Isidro Benedito at an abandoned building in Marbella a day after the teen was reported missing by his parents.

Civil Protection volunteers found the body at around 4.30pm on Tuesday in the Lago de las Tortugas area of the Spanish seaside resort town.

Officers from the Policia Nacional have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

A public appeal for the missing teen was launched by police on social media on Tuesday morning.

??IMPORTANTE?



Jacobo tiene 16 años y ha desaparecido en #Marbella (#Málaga).



Si le has visto o tienes cualquier información, por favor llámanos:

??952 762 600



Tu RT no cuesta nada y podría ayudar a encontrarlo? pic.twitter.com/cUpkmvSH7s — Policía Nacional (@policia) October 26, 2021

Jacobo’s family had reported him missing on Monday night after he went out for a walk in the afternoon and failed to return home by nightfall.

READ MORE: