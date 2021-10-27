IT was recently announced that Spain’s Covid transmission rates have taken it into the ‘low-risk’ category for the first time since July 2020.

The cases have fallen below 100 per 100,000 and life is starting to get back to normal.

More rules are being relaxed as the pressure on the healthcare system begins to ease. Experts have said that the worst of the pandemic has finally reached an end and face masks are one of the only visible reminders.

Many restrictions are easing, signalling a return to normality, including fans at sporting events and the reopening of nightclubs, albeit with Covid vaccination status checks on the doors.

Over in the UK, as the nation returns to a renewed sense of normality, many are making lifestyle changes that reflect their post-pandemic self.

With travel restrictions easing, British citizens are thinking about their options, especially in relation to conducting business and work.

Spain has long been one of the most popular destinations among Brits to escape to on holiday, and as we come into the cold and rainy British winter, Spain is looking all the more desirable as a prospective new home.

Known as ‘the gateway to Europe’, Spain is the ideal place to access other European markets and capitalise on the opportunities that are available. Although the complexities introduced by the Brexit rules may appear off-putting, with the right advice, it is entirely feasible to move one’s affairs over to Spain.

This might entail investing in Spanish property, acquiring a Spanish business or moving one’s own operation.

Malini Peñalva

At Del Canto Chambers, we are seeing more and more private clients choosing Spain as their preferred destination, both to make their dream lifestyle changes and expand their financial portfolio, particularly as Spain is seeing a big slow down in Covid rates.

The two hurdles – Covid and Brexit – can be worked around so that prospective British expats are able to make an easy and successful transition. One of the most important elements to consider, however, is residency.

There are, mainly, three visa options available for UK investors and business owners looking to relocate to Spain.

The right visa depends on the activity one is looking to embark upon. The ‘Entrepreneur Visa’ is used to live in Spain over a two-year period, providing a project is set up which is in the interest of the Spanish economy.

Secondly, there is the ‘Golden Visa’ for which either property purchase is required at over €500,000 – tax and expenses excluded – or a significant investment must be made in a Spanish company.

This option, like the ‘Entrepreneur Visa’ rewards investment in the country.

Not all UK nationals will necessarily want to invest in property or business in Spain, in which case the ‘Non-Lucrative Visa’ is a good option as it is only applicable to those whose financial situation is ‘sufficient’ enough to sustain themselves and any family members.

Being aware of the options available and the vast array of opportunities to capitalise on is essential in the steps to truly making lifestyle changes and relocating to Spain.

With more freedom, and the onset of the British winter, now is the time to make the move.

Malini Peñalva is a Spanish abogada at Del Canto Chambers (Ibiza). Visit the website for more information.

READ MORE: