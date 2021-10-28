OLIVE PRESS editor Jon Clarke has appeared on one of Britain’s leading true crime podcasts to discuss the Madeleine McCann case.

The appearance comes a week after this newspaper exclusively revealed how German detectives have been holding high level meetings with their Portuguese counterparts over missing Madeleine prime suspect Christian Brueckner.

The journalist – who was one of the first on the scene in the Algarve and has written a book on the case – appeared on former British bare-knuckle boxing champion Decca Heggie’s Official all or nothing podcast live on Youtube.

Photo: Official All or Nothing Podcast (Youtube)

The podcast regularly interviews former crime figures, journalists, celebrities and normal people with extraordinary stories.

The 70-minute podcast was a wide ranging discussion which covered many explosive revelations; from high level paedophile rings, to police corruption, allegations surrounding Prince Andrew, as well as the question of whether Madeleine could still be alive.

When asked what the world’s reaction would be if Madeleine turned up alive, Jon Clarke said: “It would be the biggest news story in history … it would be such a happy ending to the most horrific story”.

The book My Search for Madeleine by Jon Clarke, revealed shocking revelations concerning Brueckner’s disturbing past, as well as his exact movements at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance in May 2007.

