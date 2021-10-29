A BOUNCER has been sentenced to nine years in prison for leaving a client in a vegetative state during a nightclub brawl.

The injuries occurred on July 20,2014 when a fight broke out between patrons at a club in Alcossebre, a seaside town of 6,000 residents, located in Castellon.

The convicted man, alongside two other bouncers, were breaking up a fight when the victim punched the defendant, who responded by dragging the victim, along with his two colleagues, to the club’s exit.

PHOTO: Alcossebre, Castellon (Wikicommons)

However as they were ejecting the victim, the defendant punched the man, without saying a word, it was a surprise and savage blow which knocked him to the floor and left him seriously injured.

The judge said in court: “As a consequence of this aggressive act, the victim suffered injuries and was left in a permanent vegetative state, he also suffered aesthetic damage as a consequence of the attack”.

In addition to nine-years in prison, the former bouncer has also been ordered to pay €560,000 compensation after losing a civil suit for damages.

