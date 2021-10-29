A BOUNCER has been sentenced to nine years in prison for leaving a client in a vegetative state during a nightclub brawl.
The injuries occurred on July 20,2014 when a fight broke out between patrons at a club in Alcossebre, a seaside town of 6,000 residents, located in Castellon.
The convicted man, alongside two other bouncers, were breaking up a fight when the victim punched the defendant, who responded by dragging the victim, along with his two colleagues, to the club’s exit.
However as they were ejecting the victim, the defendant punched the man, without saying a word, it was a surprise and savage blow which knocked him to the floor and left him seriously injured.
The judge said in court: “As a consequence of this aggressive act, the victim suffered injuries and was left in a permanent vegetative state, he also suffered aesthetic damage as a consequence of the attack”.
In addition to nine-years in prison, the former bouncer has also been ordered to pay €560,000 compensation after losing a civil suit for damages.
