Gibraltar is celebrating local authors during Literature Week which runs November 8 to 12 with a series of events held in the Charles Hunt Room of the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Each day at 11am and 7pm will see “an audience with…” events when local authors will be interviewed live on stage.

A limited number of tickets are available to the public and the programme will be streamed live on the Gibraltar Cultural Service’s social media channels.

Those authors participating include former politician Clive Betran, prolific author Sam Benady, food writer Rosanna Morales, artist Karl Ullger and the writer, poet and musician Gabriel Moreno

Official poster of “an audience with…” interviews

