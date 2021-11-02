THE Belgian leader of notorious biker gang Los Bandidos-Spain has been arrested in Marbella after an 11 ton cocaine haul.

He has been charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation.

Spanish and Belgian police joined forces to investigate the gang and discovered they planned a massive cocaine shipment from South America.

Picture: Policia Nacional

More than 11 tonnes of the drug was sent to Antwerp hidden in a consignment of scrap metal. The cocaine was seized on arrival.

Police identified the leader of Los Banditos-Spain – which rivals the Hells Angels in the murky and violent world of drugs dealing – as the organiser of the shipment.

A total of 26 searches were carried out in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain with high-end vehicles valued at more than €700,000 and jewellery worth €300,000 seized.

Picture: Policia Nacional

Thirteen other people were arrested in Belgium.

The leader of Los Bandidos-Germany, who lived on the same luxury urbanisation as his Belgian counterpart, was also arrested, as he had a warrant for his arrest and detention for extradition to Germany.

