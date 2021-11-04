PASSENGERS flying from Alicante-Elche airport can now eat and drink on a new outdoor terrace that looks out onto the airfield.

It’s the first outside terrace to be opened at the busy Costa Blanca airport.

Plans for the area, which is part of the Budweiser bar, were unveiled in February 2019.

Airport owner Aena says the facility occupies 130 square metres at a high vantage point on the corner of the terminal building.

The new terrace is also good news for smokers, who could not light up ‘airside’ once they had passed through passport and security controls.

An Aena statement said: “Besides offering an open-air space, passengers can now enjoy watching the landing and take-off manoeuvres of planes with the Mediterranean Sea as a backdrop.”

Awnings are incorporated into the terrace to offer protection against the sun.

Image Credit: Aena

