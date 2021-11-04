A fight broke out on an Elche restaurant terrace after police tried to deal with customers smoking marijuana.

Policia Nacional officers were attacked and one female customer tried to bite them during the fracas at the unnamed premises.

Three people have been arrested including the restaurant owner.

Passers-by complained on Wednesday evening that people were openly smoking drugs on a terrace.

They said the aroma was wafting around the street and to areas where children were present.

A police patrol confirmed the reports and called in reinforcements to help them sanction the offenders.

Customers started to complain and insulted the officers and started to push them away.

A woman punched and kicked the officers before attempting to bite them as she was arrested.

Restaurant staff also tried to prevent the police from arresting transgressors.

Two people were charged with drug possession and disobedience while the owner was arrested for allowing drugs to be consumed on his premises.

Image Credit: Cordon Press

READ MORE: HIGH SPEED BOAT CHASE RESULTS IN BIG COSTA BLANCA DRUGS BUST