3 bedroom Villa for sale in Lliria with pool - € 162,000

Villa Llíria, Valencia 3 beds 2 baths € 162,000

BEAUTIFUL CHALET, VERY WELL PRESERVED. IT HAS AN INDEPENDENT PLOT OF 789 M2 AND A TOTAL SURFACE OF 152 M2, OF WHICH THE HOUSING OCCUPIES 130 M2 DISTRIBUTED ON A SINGLE PLANT. CONSISTS OF COVERED TERRACE, DINING ROOM OF 30 M2 WITH CHIMNEY AND 1 SPLIT A.A., 3 DOUBLE BEDROOMS (MAIN WITH BATHROOM AND BUILT-IN WARDROBE) LARGE KITCHEN OF 14 M2, 1 BATHROOM. IN THE PLOT HAS A SWIMMING POOL, STORAGE ROOM, PAELLERO AND GARDEN. INTERESTING PROPERTY, PRACTICAL AND SITUATED CLOSE TO INTER-URBAN BUS STOP (METRO, AMBULATORY, SUPERMARKETS, ETC), VERY CLOSE TO POPULATION. IT HAS ELECTRIC WATER AND ELECTRICITY… See full property details