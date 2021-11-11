2 bedroom Villa for sale in Benitachell / Benitatxell with pool - € 199,000

Villa Benitachell / Benitatxell, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 199,000

Beautiful villa located in Pueblo del Mar of 130 M2 built (80 M2 of housing, 35 M2 of terraces, 15 M2 of storage room and 318 M2 of plot), the villa consists of two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, two terraces, kitchen equipped with appliances and it is equipped with central heating and preinstallation of air conditioning in the living room and bedrooms.The villa is built on one floor, we have two double bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, living room with access to the covered terrace, stairs to the solarium and the garden, covered parking for one vehicle.Through an external staircase we access the storage… See full property details