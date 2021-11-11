

LUCKY expats joined tourists from around Europe to enjoy a splendid day’s paddling and making sandcastles on beaches around Alicante.

The beach in Moraira was the place to be for anyone looking for a lights laid-back day of sunshine and snoozing… or a good book and a picnic.

Despite a few days of rain, temperatures have been nudging over 20 degrees most days.

It’s been a busy Autumn with the Covid situation getting back to normal and rates low again.

Even better tourism is back up to 2019 levels and the buyers – particularly British – are back.

A local agent Helen from Coast and Country agency, in Moraira, told the Olive Press: “It’s been a great autumn and, in fact, year, especially for the British market believe it or not.

“We’ve had many more buyers than we expected.”

That, of course, is no surprise looking at the weather today.