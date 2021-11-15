POLICE have seized over 2,000 fake branded items, mainly clothing, from five Benidorm bazaar-style shops.

The Policia Nacional have arrested the five store owners, all of whom are non-Spaniards.

An investigation started in September after several stores were found to be selling clothes with false brand labels and logos on them.

2,047 counterfeit items were removed in a series of raids with a market value of €77,655.

An expert joined police officers in the store raids to determine that the seized garments were of inferior quality compared to what they claimed to be.

The business owners were released after giving a statement at the police station ahead of a court appearance.

No details were released about the raided stores.

Image Credit: Policia Nacional

