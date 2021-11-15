Spain’s employment possibilities at an all-time high

THE prospect of finding a job in Spain remains at a record high, according to employment agency Asempleo.



The probability of finding a job during the third quarter of the year stood at 23.3%, a historical high, according to Asempleo, which says that this figure is usually around 18% in the summer months. This percentage figure implies that out of every 100 people who were unemployed during the first quarter, about 23 found a job between July and September, which demonstrates, according to Asempleo, “the intense capacity of the Spanish economy to create jobs.”

During the July-September period, the probability of finding temporary employment was 19.1%, with an unemployed person being seven times more likely to find a temporary job than a permanent one (3% probability).

According to reports from private employment agencies like Adempleo, this shows how important temporary contracts are as job generators. The Unemployment report also revealed that temporary labour placement during the third quarter of the year were easier in the commerce and hospitality sectors, as 40.2% of the temporarily employed found work in those industries.

One in four Spanish people have been unemployed for more than two years. According to data released on October 25, 26.5% of the unemployed, just over one in four (938,000 people), had been without work for more than two years in the second quarter of this year.

Long-term unemployment is especially high among the group of workers aged over 45. Almost two out of three unemployed people over 45 years of age (64%) had been looking for work in the second quarter of this year for more than two years, compared to a percentage of less than 3% among those under 25 years of age, according to Asempleo.

Unemployment in Andalucia dropped by 69,159 people in July 2021, a drop of 7.7%, bringing the figure to 828,496 registered with the public employment services, according to data provided by the Spanish Ministry of Labour and Social Economy. In a year-on-year comparison, unemployment fell by 129,699 people in July 2021, representing a decrease of 13.54 per cent compared to the same month last year.







