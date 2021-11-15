Temperatures forecast to drop in Andalucia from Monday

SPAIN’S state weather agency, AEMET, has forecast a drop in temperature of a few degrees for the region of Andalucia starting Monday, November 15.

AEMET expects that skies will generally be clear but there will be a few scattered clouds in the otherwise blue skies around the eastern half of the Costa del Sol. The agency also hasn’t ruled out the occasional shower and early morning fog on the Mediterranean coast while in the high areas of the eastern interior, weak frosts are likely to appear.

Seven provinces of the Spanish eastern peninsula have been issued with yellow alerts due to snow, wind, waves and rain warnings. Alerts have been activated for snowfall in Huesca and Lleida; high winds in Huesca, Girona, Lleida and Castellón; heavy rains in the Balearic Islands (islands of Ibiza, Formentera, Mallorca and Menorca), Barcelona and Tarragona; and for high waves in the Balearic Islands (Mallorca and Menorca) and Girona.

In the early hours, there will be locally strong showers in parts of the central coast of Catalonia. These showers could spread to other areas of Catalonia and Cape de la Nao said the agency. In the Cantabrian, upper Ebro and Pyrenees, weak rains are forecast but will be somewhat more intense and frequent in the eastern Cantabrian and Pyrenees.

Cloudy skies are also expected in other areas of the northern half of Spain, with low cloud cover prevailing in the North plateau and Galicia, some weak precipitation in the Central and Iberian systems is forecast.

