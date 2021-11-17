ELCHE’S main retail complex, the L’Aljub Shopping Centre, will act as a focal point for discussion about sport integrating the LGBTIQ+ community into life.

On November 19 and 20, the centre will host “an informational table” with Dimove (Diversity + Movement), a recently created cultural and sports association in Elche, that aims to normalise the situation of LGTBIQ+ people.

ELCHE SHOPPING CENTRE: L’Aljub

The activities come just after the International Day of Tolerance, on November 16.

As well as promoting their intentions of equality in society through collaboration, they will have mugs and calendars for sale.

LGBTIQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and questioning.

The days are arranged as part of the project ‘Origin of L’Aljub’, a program of sustainability and commitment, based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the UN.

The promotion fulfils objective number 5, ‘Gender equality’, raising awareness of the need to promote gender equality through our actions and awareness-raising communications.

Dimove is a non-profit association that aims to make the LGTBIQ + society visible through sports and with a local perspective, making it relevant to Elche and the Costa Blanca.

