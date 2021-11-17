MURCIA president Fernando Lopez Miras has branded health and care workers as ‘irresponsible’ if they’ve not had a COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to Telecinco, Lopez Miras said that everybody should be vaccinated as a sign of ‘protection and responsibility’.

“My mind cannot comprehend how a health worker or somebody who works in a care home or with disabled or vulnerable people does not get vaccinated,” he commented.

“They are being irresponsible if they have not been vaccinated.”

The Murcia president added that he would do everything that was legally possible to ensure health and care staff are jabbed.

There is no compulsion in Spain to do so, but the country does have the highest percentage take-up of COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union.

Murcia health statistics show that 85% of hospital COVID-19 cases involve unvaccinated patients.

Fernando Lopez Miras said: “These statistics are already telling us where we have to go and what we have to influence,”

He hailed the voluntary success of the EU COVID certificate which is being used for large scale events.

Lopez Miras referred to a music festival attended by 5,000 people in Murcia last month with the certificate required for entry.

“There were no contagions and using the certificate in this way works, which is the way we should go forward with it,” he added.

Some Spanish regions are looking into a more-blanket use of the document as infection rates rise, but the Murcia leader is opposed to such a move.

