2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Flamingos with pool - € 335,000

Apartment Los Flamingos, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 335,000

URB. FOUR SEASONS LOS FLAMINGOS GOLF, BENAHAVÍS Very nicely located 2-bedroom ground floor apartment in Four Seasons Los Flamingos. South facing with sea and mountain views. Close to all amenities, the beach, Hotel Villa Padierna 5* and the Los Flamingos golf courses. Entrance hallway, living/dining area, fully fitted kitchen, master bedroom en suite and one guest bedroom and bathroom. Direct access to the covered terrace and a private garden. A/C with heating, under floor heating in the bathrooms. Several community pools. Gated community with 24hrs security. Optional parking space: 5.000€… See full property details