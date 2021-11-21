THE Costa del Sol was awash with walkers last weekend as La Cala residents took to the streets to mark World Diabetic Day.

Hundreds of supporters laced up their boots and marched out for La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group’s fundraiser and raised over €2000.

Over 200 participants stepped out last weekend to take on the 5km route.

Walkers enjoyed a warm-up Zumba class before setting off on the walk, which was guarded by medieval knights in amour.

Along the way, friends and family could enjoy performances by the Costa Soul Singers and the Drang Drummers while medical professionals were on hand to offer free glucose tests and Specsavers gave advice to those with vision problems.

Waving out the walkers from La Cala, the group’s organiser, Anne Bowles, said: “Many thanks to everyone who helped to make the day such a success, especially the townhall, the stallholders and all the walkers and their sponsors.”

