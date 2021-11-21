A SPANIARD who reportedly splashed out on food and drink at a bar in Madrid was left outraged when the bill arrived.

The meal of one tortilla, coffee, and beer cost an eye-watering €14.10 in total, with a receipt shared to Twitter showing the full expense of her indulgence.

The Spanish journalist Paz Álvarez had visited the La Primera on Friday, November 19.

A caption alongside the photo of the shocking receipt, that listed every item the guests had ordered that night, said: “I had a tortilla skewer at the La Primera bar. I didn’t ask for bread, they put it in and charge it, €2.30. I told the waitress that I didn’t order bread, and she tells me that bread is mandatory.”

She added: “#elpanesobligatorio. I’m going to get on a tattoo.”

The post already has been shared by more than 2,000 people and 5,000 likes on Twitter.

Users have responded in shock and dismay at the price.

One replied: “Robbery!”

Another responded with a picture captioned: “Vigo: Coffee and one tortilla with bread = 2€.”

“I see you’re clueless. In Madrid you can have a tortilla pincho and a coffee for €3 if you know the right place,” wrote another.

A fourth replied: “If we get used to it and do nothing every time they will cheat us more. That is how bad we are willing to get used to.”

“Excessive!” another said.

